Police: Hickory man stabs, kills roommate

from o-n-e reports

A Hickory man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday.

Hickory Police responded to a residence located at 113 8th Avenue Drive SE in reference to a civil disturbance between Kester Lee Hewitt, 63, and Arthur Lee Robinson, 52, both of Hickory, according to a press release from the Hickory Police Department. Officers were unable to located Robinson when they arrived to the scene.

Around 4:46 a.m., following the first call for service, officers returned to the residence for another domestic issue, according to the release. Officers found Hewitt within the residence, who was deceased from a stab wound.

Officers then found Robinson outside the residence and was arrested for murder.

Hewitt and Robinson were roommates, according to officials. Robinson appeared before a judge for the first time yesterday in relation to the murder.

Robinson is currently being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under no bond.