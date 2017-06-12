Police: Bunker Hill High School Assistant Principal arrested for DUI at school's graduation

A Bunker Hill High School Assistant Principal was arrested for DUI Saturday afternoon after he was involved in a accident in the Catawba Valley Community College parking lot where the BHHS was holding graduation for the senior class.

Jonathan Andrew (Drew) Stiles was involved with the accident. When Hickory Police arrived, they noticed the smell of alcohol on Stiles' breath, according to official documents. Stiles failed two field sobriety test – he dropped his foot while trying to stand on one leg and then stepped off the line while attempting a heel-to-toe test, the document said.

After failing the test, Styles was sent to have a breathalyzer test conducted. Stiles failed two breathalyzer test, both times blowing a .16, which is double the legal limit of .08.

