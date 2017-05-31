Pelican’s Snoballs to land in Newton

The temperature may be on the rise, but things are about to get cooler in Newton.

Pelican’s Snoballs will soon be opening a new store at the corner of 20th Street and North Main Avenue in Newton at the former J & L Run-in gas station.

Named after the state bird of Louisiana, Pelican’s Snoballs it a take on the original New Orleans Snoball, which is not your typical crushed-ice snowball.

“We strive for really soft ice,” said Pelican’s Snoballs of Newton-Conover owner Adam Aldridge. “It’s almost like the snow that falls out of the sky.”

Aldridge and his girlfriend, Makenzie Wright, are opening the dessert parlor with help from Makenzie’s parents, who own the Pelican’s of Lincolnton.

Aldridge said he saw an opportunity to expend the Pelican’s business when he made a trip to Newton a few month ago.

“I saw that Newton needed a place for kids,” he said. “We are going to have music and play cornhole. They can just come get a snowball and have fun.”

But a soft cream-like ice is not the only thing that sets a snowball from Pelican’s apart from the competition.

“We will have over 100 flavors. It’s not like your typical snowball place that offers only four flavors.

Pelican’s will still offer the traditional flavors like grape and cherry, but it will introduce many new taste as well.

“We have a vanilla snow cream that everyone loves,” Aldridge said. “It comes from a homemade recipe and it taste just like ice-cream on a snowball.”

Pelican’s also offers flavors that are popular among the younger crowd.

“Kids love the butterfly kiss (flavor),” Aldridge said. “It’s a pink cotton candy and birthday (flavored) with a butterfly gummy on top.”

The setup of the restaurant will be a walkup window where you can place your order. There will be picnic tables outside for anyone who wants to sit and ‘chill’.

The hours will be noon-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 2-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Tentatively, Pelican’s Snoballs of Newton-Conover is scheduled to open in July, but you can check them out on Facebook to updates.