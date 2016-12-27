Pairings, times for 14th Annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash

Below is a look at the pairings and game times for the 14th Annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash:

Girls brackets

First-round games (at Lincolnton High School)

Bandys 60, West Lincoln 34

Lincolnton 65, North Lincoln 49

Third-place game

West Lincoln (0-11) vs. North Lincoln (2-7), 3 p.m.

Championship

Bandys (3-7) vs. Lincolnton (2-5) 6 p.m.

Boys brackets

First-round games

Bandys 71, West Lincoln 52

Lincolnton 100, North Lincoln 86

Third-place game

West Lincoln (4-7) vs. North Lincoln (3-6), 4:30 p.m.