Pairings, times for 14th Annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash

By: 
Cody Dalton
Sports Editor
onesports@observernewsonline.com
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
LINCOLNTON, N.C.

Below is a look at the pairings and game times for the 14th Annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash:

Girls brackets

First-round games (at Lincolnton High School)
Bandys 60, West Lincoln 34
Lincolnton 65, North Lincoln 49

Third-place game
West Lincoln (0-11) vs. North Lincoln (2-7), 3 p.m.

Championship
Bandys (3-7) vs. Lincolnton (2-5) 6 p.m.

Boys brackets

First-round games
Bandys 71, West Lincoln 52
Lincolnton 100, North Lincoln 86

Third-place game
West Lincoln (4-7) vs. North Lincoln (3-6), 4:30 p.m.

Championship
Bandys (3-7) vs. Lincolnton (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Tags:

Category: