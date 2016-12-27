Pairings, times for 14th Annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash
By:
Cody Dalton
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
LINCOLNTON, N.C.
Below is a look at the pairings and game times for the 14th Annual Peoples Bank Holiday Clash:
Girls brackets
First-round games (at Lincolnton High School)
Bandys 60, West Lincoln 34
Lincolnton 65, North Lincoln 49
Third-place game
West Lincoln (0-11) vs. North Lincoln (2-7), 3 p.m.
Championship
Bandys (3-7) vs. Lincolnton (2-5) 6 p.m.
Boys brackets
First-round games
Bandys 71, West Lincoln 52
Lincolnton 100, North Lincoln 86
Third-place game
West Lincoln (4-7) vs. North Lincoln (3-6), 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Bandys (3-7) vs. Lincolnton (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
