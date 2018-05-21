Pack to lead Newton-Conover football team

A familiar face will be heading up the Newton-Conover High School football team for the 2018 season.

“I’m excited to be a part of and carry on the N-C Red Devil football tradition, one of the most prestigious football programs in the state of North Carolina,” Pack said in a press release.

Following the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education Monday meeting, Newton-Conover High School approved the hiring of Steven Pack.

"We're very glad to have Steven Pack on our staff at Newton-Conover now," Newton-Conover Athletic Director John Echerd said. "He is a very good motivator of kids. He has a great rapport with the student-athletes and we're really excited he's going to come home and lead Newton-Conover for years to come. There is a great opportunity for our program to continue to grow under his leadership."

Pack, who was coaching his first varsity season, guided the North Lincoln Knights to a 2-9 overall and 1-6 in South Fork 2A league mark. The Knights only conference win came in a 55-7 victory at Lake Norman Charter on September 29. They also earned a 47-6 season-opening win against Carolina Wildcats.

The former North Lincoln coach replaces Matt Beam who resigned May 3 to focus on a family business. The school then named Darren Ponder as an interim head coach to lead the program through the 2018 season. Ponder declined the position on May 5 and the search for a new head coach was opened back up.

Currently serving as the Head Football Coach and Offensive Coordinator for North Lincoln High School, where he has been for the past two years, Pack’s coaching career has spanned 15 years and four school districts, beginning in Polk County as a Physical Education Teacher.

Having worked with Pack in his previous term at N-CHS, Principal Chris Penley shared his excitement for the role model that Pack will be for the program and its players.

“I’m excited that Steven Pack will be the leader of the Newton-Conover High School football program. Coach Pack is a tireless worker on and off the field and I appreciate the character and integrity that he carries himself with and will model for our players, our school, and our community,” Penley said.

The Red Devils finished second in the conference last year with a 9-3 overall mark and 5-1 in league play.

Information from this report was contributed by Newton-Conover City Schools Public Information Officer Jamie Frye.

This is an on-going story. You can read more in Wednesday's O-N-E.