One man killed in weekend plane crash

A man was killed on Saturday after crashing his plane into the side of a BB&T Bank in the Long View area, according to information from Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy.

George Baxter Harris, 81, was flying a 1944 Culver PQ-14A fixed wing, single engine plan. He crashed shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport that afternoon, Yaussy said.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:25 p.m. Harris crashed into the side of BB&T Bank at 3201 Main Avenue. Harris was killed on impact. He was the only one killed in the crash.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) arrived to the scene of the crash several hours after the accident to start their investigation. Sunday morning, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived as well, according to Yaussy. NTSB officials removed the wreckage on Sunday and BB&T began repairs after that.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is currently ongoing.