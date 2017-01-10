Ohio State hires Maiden alumnus, former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson

Ohio State has hired former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson to help direct the struggling offense.

The university said Tuesday that Wilson will be co-offensive coordinator with the newly hired Ryan Day and also coach tight ends. Wilson takes over the duties of Ed Warinner, who is expected to move on.

Wilson went 26-47 in six seasons at Indiana and last season led the Hoosiers to their first bowl game since 2007. He resigned abruptly in December because of what athletic director Fred Glass described as a difference in leadership styles. Wilson had previous coaching stops at Miami (Ohio.) from 1990-98, Northwestern from 1999 to 2001 and Oklahoma from 2002-10.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer replaced offensive coaches after passing game troubles that led to a 31-0 pounding by Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

A former University of North Carolina standout (1980-83) and a former head football coach at Fred T. Foard High School (1989), the 55-year-old Wilson was inducted into the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame last year.

O-N-E Sports Editor Cody Dalton contributed to this report