Officials confirm tornado touches down in Newton

A tornado touched down in Newton on Monday, according to reports from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Newton experienced an EF-0 tornado on Monday around 4 p.m. in relation to the severe weather that we were experiencing in the area. The small scale tornado touched down in two areas – Jack Whitener Road and Sipe Road, accordion to the NWS.

Tornados are measured on a scale of zero to five, with zero being the lowest, according to Powell. This tornado ranked high within the zero range, sustaining 85 mph winds.

