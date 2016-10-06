Officials: Catawba County expected to see little impact from Hurricane Matthew

by cigi sparks

o-n-e reporter

With Hurricane Matthew expected to be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. since Wilma hit Florida in 2005, many of those along the East coast are preparing for the worst.

The National Weather Service advises that Hurricane Matthew is expected to be very near the East coast of Florida by Thursday evening and then continue up the East coastline throughout the weekend.

“Matthew is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue during the next 24 to 48 hours,” according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a timeline of Hurricane Matthew’s impact from the National Weather Service, shows Matthew hitting the Florida coast Thursday night and continuing to move up through the state through Friday morning. The coast of Georgia can expect to see an impact around 8 a.m. Saturday, and then the hurricane is expected to continue moving up to South Carolina on Saturday night. The coast of North Carolina can expect an impact early Sunday morning.

“The way that our North Carolina coast is oriented makes the impact of the hurricane not as bad,” said Foothills Weather Network Forecaster Daniel Crawley. “There's a chance that there will be some damage in the South East part North Carolina.”

According to Crawly, the hurricane is far enough east to where there won't be significant impacts in the Newton area.

“We could see a pick up in wind speeds and some sustained winds – possibly a couple showers, we can’t rule those out, but I don’t think we’ll see any damaging winds or heavy rain for the Newton-Conover area,” Crawley said.

Crawly also urges citizens to keep and eye on the weather and look at regular updates even though the Western Piedmont area probably won’t see much of an impact.

Although Catawba County more than likely won’t see effects of the hurricane, Governor McCrory has issues a State of Emergency for 66 other counties throughout the state.

“We’re taking this storm extremely seriously and again our goal is to be over prepared and hopefully underwhelmed,” McCrory stated during a news conference that happened Monday.

“While we do not yet know how Hurricane Matthew will impact North Carolina, we do know that we can expect some form of impacts on our state,” said Governor McCrory. “Already, we’ve seen substantial flooding in eastern and central parts of the state from recent rain events, and many areas are already saturated. We are taking this storm seriously, and I encourage residents and visitors do the same.”

For continued updated information on Hurricane Matthew, visit www.facebook.com/fwncatawba/.