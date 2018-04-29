Northwestern Foothills 2A baseball & softball tournament pairings announced

The Northwestern Foothills 2A softball and baseball tournament pairings have been announced.

Fred T. Foard earned the top softball seed and has earned a bye. Games will be played 6 p.m. Tuesday at the home of the higher seeds.

No. 5 West Iredell will travel to No. 4 Hibriten while No. 7 East Burke at No. 2 Draughn and No. 6 Patton at No. 3 Bunker Hill. The winners will face off Thursday at West Iredell High School. The No. 7/No. 2 seed winner and winner of the No. 6/No. 3 seed winner at 4:30 p.m. The West Iredell-Hibriten will face Foard at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The semifinal winners will face at 6 p.m. at West Iredell.

In the baseball tournament some games will be played at 6 p.m. with others at 7 p.m. Bunker Hill earned the top seed and will have a bye. The tournament kicks off Tuesday with three games being played as No. 5 seed East Burke will travel to No. 4 West Iredell, No. 7 Draughn at No. 2 Hibriten and No. 6 Patton at No. 3 Fred T. Foard.

The Draughn-Hibriten winner will face the Patton-Foard winner 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The East Burke-West Iredell winner will face the top-seeded Bears at 7 p.m. Both games will be played at Walker Stadium. The semifinal winners will meet 7 p.m. Friday at Walker Stadium.