Northwestern 3A/4A softball conference tournament pairings announced

The pairings for the Northwestern 3A/4A conference softball and baseball tournaments were announced Saturday afternoon.

In softball, tournament play will begin Monday with the championship game on Thursday. Games of local interest include seventh-seeded St. Stephens at seconded-seed Alexander Central 5 p.m. Monday and eighth-seeded Hickory at South Caldwell 6 p.m. Monday to open the tournament. The winners of each game advance to the semifinal round at Alexander Central High School at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively Tuesday.

In the other pairings, No. 5 Freedom will face No. 4 West Caldwell and No. 6 Watauga will travel to No. 3 McDowell. Both games will be 6 p.m. Monday at the higher seeds.

In baseball, tournament play begins Tuesday with the championship game 7 p.m. Friday at MS Deal Field.

South Caldwell earned the top seed and will host No. 8 seed West Caldwell 7 p.m. and No. 2 seed Alexander Central will host No. 7 seed Watauga at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In games of local interest, No. 3 seed St. Stephens will host No. 6 seed McDowell 7 p.m. and No. 4 seed Freedom will host No. 5 seed Hickory 5 p.m. Tuesday. The semifinals will be played at MS Deal Field Thursday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. respectively.

There may be changes coming to the South Fork 2A baseball and softball tournaments, what exactly those are won't be decided until Tuesday morning.

“Because of remaining games to be played, the SFAC will release brackets for both tournaments, on Tues morning," South Fork 2A Executive Secretary Butch Parker said in an email statement to the O-N-E.