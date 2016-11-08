North Carolina voters display the state's political divide

By JEFFREY COLLINS, JONATHAN DREW and TOM FOREMAN Jr., Associated Press

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — Voters in North Carolina were standing in long lines Tuesday to decide tight races for president, governor and U.S. Senate.

The state is a key presidential battleground that has attracted numerous visits from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Both of them traveled to Raleigh on Monday.

Even before Election Day, a record number of North Carolinians cast their ballots during the state's early-voting period.

Here are some of their stories:

___

BEST OF BAD CHOICES

John Muter voted Tuesday morning in what he figures was his 10th presidential election. He's never left the polls more disgusted.

"We have, what, 360 million people in this country?" Muter said. "And these are the two terrible choices we have?"

In the end, he voted against who he thought was the worst choice, leaving him a very reluctant Donald Trump supporter.

"Trump is an idiot. But my hope is he will at least surround himself with talented people. Hillary is just going to surround herself with crooks who just want to help her," Muter said.

Muter, 54, and his wife, Beth, own a construction business. "I work for my wife," he said with a smile. Zebulon is a conservative town being rapidly pulled into the influence of Raleigh, about 20 miles to the east.

Muter voted for Pat McCrory for a second time, although McCrory wasn't quite the governor he expected.

"The bathroom thing was ludicrous. It took away from a lot of the good he did, like bring jobs back and get the state back under financial control," Muter said.

_____

VOTING FOR HISTORY

Alethea Jones walked out of the Braswell Memorial Library in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with a big smile on her face.

"This is the third time in a row I feel like I've made history," she said Tuesday after voting for Hillary Clinton for president.

Jones almost always votes for the Democrat, so her choice is always easy. But she said she was stunned that Donald Trump won the Republican nomination.

"He's just terrible. But I guess he appeals to some kind of people," the 45-year-old quality-control worker said.

Voting was going quickly at the library, but there were a number of disappointed people who found out they were registered for a different precinct. The library was one of the few early-voting locations in the area, and many of confused voters thought it was the only polling place open. Partisan volunteers outside tried to help them figure out where to go.

Jones also voted for Roy Cooper for governor but she said Pat McCrory hasn't been a disaster. She thinks he wants to help education, but just got lost with all the problems surrounding HB2.

_____

A SPLIT BALLOT

Terry Foushee, an 81-year-old registered Democrat from Roxboro, said he split his ballot by choosing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for president and Republican incumbents Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

Foushee, who used to own a men's clothing store, said he picked Clinton because he saw how the economy prospered during Bill Clinton's term.

"In my opinion, Bill and Hillary Clinton are some of the smartest people in the country," he said.

He said he met Burr years ago when he visited Person County and has helped with fundraising efforts for him in the past. Burr is in a tight race against Democrat Deborah Ross.

As for McCrory, Foushee picked him over Democratic challenger Roy Cooper because he thinks McCrory has done a good job in his first term. "I think he's a good governor," he said.

___

"HE'S GOT POWER"

Using a cane to get around after leg and knee injuries, 72-year-old Myrtle Church cast a ballot for Donald Trump at an early-voting site Friday in Winston-Salem.

"He's for the good of our country," Church said. "We have our values at stake. We have our religious freedoms at stake, and he's for saving our babies," the latter a reference to Trump's anti-abortion stance.

Church, who provides home health care but is on leave during her rehabilitation, said the country will be "headed down the tube if we don't stand up and vote for our rights." She also said Trump's values are what attracted her, adding that she thinks he can be a formidable president.

"People are afraid of Trump. He's got power," she said. "He's his own man, and he's not backing up for anybody."

___

"IT'S BAFFLING TO ME"

Unaffiliated voter William McCorkle, 22, voted down the line for Democrats on Thursday at North Carolina Central University, the historically black university where he is a political science major.

McCorkle, who grew up in Catawba County, originally supported Bernie Sanders but voted for Clinton because he doesn't want to see Trump elected president.

McCorkle said one of the reasons he hopes Trump isn't elected is because he was endorsed by a newspaper affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan. The Trump campaign denounced the endorsement by The Crusader newspaper last week.

"Trump got the support of the Klan," said McCorkle, who describes his heritage as multi-racial including African American, Native American and Eastern European. "We're at an HBCU. You can't really go with the man who literally got supported by the KKK. It's a sad situation."

He said he was also worried about the economic fallout from HB2.

"I can't understand how a party would do that to a group of people, subject them to those things. How the state was willing to lose the NBA All-Star game in Charlotte because of HB2," he said. "It's baffling to me."