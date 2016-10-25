North Carolina official: No economic impact from LGBT law

MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top business official says there's been no negative impact on the economy from passage of a law requiring people to use the bathroom that matches the gender on their birth certificates.

Commerce Secretary John Skvarla told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2eqx4lU ) Monday that the measure has had no significant business impact in North Carolina.

Major sporting events like the NBA All-Star Game have pulled out of North Carolina because of House Bill 2. Prominent business leaders have criticized the bill for damaging the state's economy.

Skvarla says that's not true.

He says the state is in the "best position" it's ever been financially and operationally.

Skvarla said still has "hundreds of active projects" for business moves in its pipeline. He says North Carolina has the nation's 23rd largest economy.