North Carolina governor says he's working to keep gas moving

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says he and other officials are working with fuel suppliers to monitor and quickly replenish gasoline supplies.

McCrory's office issued a statement Sunday night saying a pipeline repair in Alabama should soon have normal supplies flowing to North Carolina.

The governor's statement says state officials are working to make sure that motorists are protected from excessive gas prices and minimize any interruptions in fuel supplies

Some service stations across the state reported they've run out of gasoline.

McCrory's office says most of those stations are getting new supplies of gas or will get them Monday.

A break in a Colonial Pipeline discovered Sept. 9 interrupted service to Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company doesn't know when the spill started.