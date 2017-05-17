Newton Yard of the Month awarded

Special to the o-n-E

NEWTON, N.C. – The Newton Appearance Commission recently presented Jon and Susie McClure with the Yard of the Month honor for the month of May.

The McClures have lived in their home on Ridge Drive since the mid-1990s, and they’ve spent a great deal of time cultivating a beautiful lawn, shrub beds, and a koi pond.

The McClures said they are fond of the time they spend working in their yard. Jon McClure said people have encouraged him to go into the landscaping business, but he and his wife plan to continue improving their yard as an enjoyable hobby.

“This is our golf,” Susie McClure said.

The front yard at the McClures’ features a variety of shrubs and trees in various beds. They keep the lower canopies of most of the shrubs trimmed, which makes it easier to spread mulch and decreases the number of mosquitos they have in the summer.

Around back, a koi pond anchored by a laceleaf Japanese maple and waterfall is the centerpiece. The McClures themselves laid the stone around the pond and stone paths throughout the yard, which make it pleasurable to walk between beds.

Antique bed headboards and footboards fixed in the ground add a quirky visual element. The McClures are trying out using a headboard and footboard as tomato stakes this year.

Photos of the McClures’ lawn are available on the city of Newton’s Facebook page.

If you know someone whose yard deserves recognition, the Appearance Commission is now accepting Yard of the Month nominations. Commission members will choose a Yard of the Month each month through August. Selection will be based on landscaping and overall aesthetics. Nomination forms are available at www.newtonnc.gov/yard.pdf. For more information, email Collette Touchette, Appearance Commission chair, at ctouchette@charter.net.

About the Newton Appearance Commission: The Newton Appearance Commission makes a careful study of the visual problems and needs of the city and the area comprising the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the city. The commission makes plans and carries out any programs that will enhance and improve the visual quality and aesthetic characteristics of the city. Members are appointed by the City Council.