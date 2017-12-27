Newton woman dies in Iredell County wreck

A Newton woman died Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck that happened along Interstate 40 in Iredell County at 10:30 a.m., according to officials with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Brenda Smith McCrary, age 55 of Newton, was one of three sisters traveling to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to visit family her 2004 Ford Explorer truck when it blew a rear tire causing the wreck near the 157 mile marker, according to Trooper Causby said. Her truck rolled several times before hitting a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her sisters, Joanne Hedrick, 71 of Catawba, and Jessie Stephens, 63 of Hickory, were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.