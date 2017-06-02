Newton welcomes new firefighters

NEWTON, NC – The Newton Fire Department celebrated its newest firefighters during a pinning ceremony at the Newton Fire Department Headquarters on May 18.

Honorees at the pinning ceremony included Deputy Chief Brian Whitener, Battalion Chief Darren Buff, Captain Jason Hatfield, Captain Luke Shoffner, Engineer Hunter Baker, Engineer Brandon Drum, Engineer Brian Hardy, Engineer Dylan Jolly, Engineer Kevin McMahan, Engineer Brock Messick, Engineer Matthew Norris, Engineer Dustin Norwood, Engineer Dustin Reeves, and Engineer Tyler Williams.

“Firefighters are some of the most selfless public servants in our society,” Newton Fire Chief Kevin Yoder said. “Whether it’s responding to a major emergency or simply replacing someone’s smoke detector batteries, the men and women of the Newton Fire Department are ready to serve Newton’s business and residents around the clock. We are pleased to welcome such a skilled group of firefighters to our department and look forward to working with them for years to come.”

“Members of the Newton Fire Department work hard every day to provide our community with some of the best response times in Catawba County,” Newton Mayor Anne P. Stedman said. “Their dedication to keeping us safe is one of our greatest assets, and I congratulate each of these firefighters on being a part of such an outstanding department.”

A pinning ceremony is the traditional way fire departments welcome new firefighters to their ranks and celebrate the promotion of current firefighters. Chief Kevin Yoder welcomed the firefighters and guests to the ceremony before Battalion Chief Alan Fox led the invocation. Firefighters were pinned by their children, spouses, parents, and other family members.

For more information about the Newton Fire Department, please call 828-695-4314.