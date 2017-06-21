Newton Recreation Department to offer swimming lessons for infants to adults

NEWTON, NC—The Newton Recreation Department will soon begin offering swimming lessons for everyone from infants to adults at the Newton Swimming Pool.

Baby and Me swimming lessons

Baby and Me swimming lessons for beginning swimmers from 6 months to 3 years old will be offered from 9:15-10 a.m. July 11-14 (rain date: July 17). The cost is $50 and includes lessons for one parent and one child.

Introduction to water is an important step in a baby’s journey to a lifelong love of the water. In this calm and quiet class, instructors will share their experience working with babies to provide parents with tips on how to develop comfort and confidence in the water with little ones. Parents get hands on experience while their child learns to not fear the water in a safe environment.

Swimming lessons for children 6-12 years old

Newton will offer two sessions of swimming lessons for children 6-12 years old. The first session will be from 6:15-7 p.m. June 26-29 (rain date: June 30). The second session will be from 6:15-7 p.m. July 10-13 (rain date: July 14). The cost is $40 per session.

The objective of lessons for children 6-12 years old is to develop survival skills, motor skills, and cognitive skills. Because children at this age have a high capacity for learning gross and fine motor skills and increasing their coordination, participants in these lessons will learn safety skills quickly and have the opportunity to spend time refining their swimming form.

Swimming lessons for teens and adults

Newton will offer two sessions of swimming lessons for anyone 13 years old or older. The first session will be from 7-7:45 p.m. June 26-29 (rain date: June 30). The second session will be from 7-7:45 p.m. July 10-13 (rain date: July 14).

These lessons are designed to introduce the inexperienced or fearful teen or adult to the water so they become more comfortable in the water and learn to enjoy the water safely. Teens and adults will learn how to enter and exit the pool safely and control their breathing. As participants build their confidence, they will learn proper body position on both their front and back with proper flutter kick. Basic paddle stroke, front crawl, back crawl, elementary backstroke, and basic water safety skills will be covered.

All of the above swimming lessons will be held at the Newton Swimming Pool, which is located at 23 South Brady Ave., Newton.

For more information or to register for any of the above swimming lessons, call the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317 or the Newton Swimming Pool at 828-695-4361.