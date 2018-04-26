Newton-Maiden softball called off because of poor field conditions

The Newton-Conover softball team was celebrating a 2-0 lead on senior night until Thursday's South Fork 2A conference game was postponed because of poor field conditions.

"We can't control the weather and the rain. The thing about it is, we've been fighting rain all season. So I mean we can control what we can control. What we can't control we'll find ways to work around it," Newton-Conover head softball coach Fallon Peters said. "I've got a tough team they'll be ready to play whenever we get it in. All of our AD's are going to meet and come up with a game plan."

A two-out, two-run bases-loaded single by Newton senior Kali Flanagan gave the Red Devils a 2-0 advantage after an inning of play.

"Momentum changes quickly. Maiden is a good team. We're a good team as well," the Red Devils coach said of any possible momentum lost. "I don't think it will be an easy game. I think it's going to be a battle until the end."

Maiden's Shayla Thompson led off the game with an infield single. She stole second base, moved to third on a wild pitch but was left stranded in the top of the first.

Maiden's Caitlyn Wray had a 2-0 count on her in the top of the second inning when the game was called. That's where the game will resume whenever the two teams are available to make it up.

"Right now my kids didn't look like they were ready to play," Maiden High head coach Hugh McCall said. "They were ready to get out of the mess."

In addition to Flanagan, Katelin Bradshaw, Madison Conner, and Katie Smith were all being honored for the Red Devils softball senior night before rain spoiled the evening.

"I've had these seniors since they came in the sixth grade. It's been a fun road, it's been a journey to see them grow up to the phenomenal young women they are. They're about to go to college to do great things," Peters said of the seniors. "It's nice watching them grow up and to see the love they have for each other, and softball. And you know we're a family and that's something I'm trying to emphasize a lot, is, we're a family here.

"They're going to be missed. It's a part of ball. Unfortunately, people come in and seniors leave and you have your next group of people to step up. It's a sad day, not sad because you're going to miss them, it's just that sad when you've seen them every day for a few years. So they'll be missed and their teammates are going to miss them."

The issue is both teams have games scheduled for Friday as Maiden host Lincolnton for its senior night and Newton-Conover is scheduled to travel to East Lincoln for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

One thought was to play on Saturday but Newton-Conover has its prom Saturday and several girls from Maiden will be unavailable to play that day.

The game is an important one for both teams as Maiden sits tied atop the conference standings with North Lincoln. But more important both teams have two league games to finish. The South Fork 2A conference tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday of next week and play Thursday and Friday. North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules state that a team cannot play four games in a week, therefore, a decision by the conference and its athletic directors may have to make a decision to cancel the conference tournament.