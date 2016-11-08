Newton Kiwanis plans Veterans Day BBQ fundraiser

Special to the o-n-e

Newton Kiwanis Club members have planned one of their most popular annual events for Friday, November 11, so area folks can invite family members and friends who are military veterans to be their guests for lunch or supper as an honor and appreciation gesture for their service to our nation.

“We are urging our fellow Catawbans to come out and commemorate Veterans Day with us and their favorite veterans at our locally-famous all-day fundraiser and enjoy our famous smoky barbecued chicken,” declared club member Steve Brittain.

Brittain is arrangements chairman for the civic organization’s always-anticipated meal. “We’ll be ready to serve the hundreds of fans of this delicious treat who will join us on Friday, November 11.”

He continued, “We will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day at Newton’s historic train depot on North Main Avenue.” The club has a tradition of holding its chicken meal event each year.

Brittain explained, “Folks wanting to take the dinner with them will get friendly and fast take-out service from our instant buffet line just outside the depot entrance in the heart of the North Newton business district. We have easy parking available on site.”

The club president and a former president, Mary Bess Lawing and Les Sigmon, also emphasized that both lunch-time and evening meals will be available, with both on-site dining and take-out service. Sigmon added that the club members even offer delivery service in the local area.

Diners can choose to eat in the main hall of the historic depot throughout the day and enjoy the charm of the train station, Sigmon noted. “It’s that popular and has become a part of many families’ annual calendar of special events,” he said.

Leaders of the twin cities’ oldest civic service club—organized in the 1920’s—are sponsoring the fundraiser to benefit the Kiwanians’ scholarship fund for graduating seniors in its two Key Clubs they sponsor at local high schools.

“People have commented to our Kiwanis members about the tasty food when we sponsored the Port-a-Pit barbecued chicken meals, and everyone commended our serving it at the historic Newton train depot,” Brittain added.

“Folks come for lunch and many others come for family dinner in the evening. Youngsters love the atmosphere of the train station. And we make it easy for those who just drive up to the site for take-out meals at our outdoor line,” Miss Lawing declared.

Members will take phone-in orders for delivery. Phone-in orders can be given to Sigmon at 828-381-8302 or to Miss Lawing at 828-612-3672, either in advance or the day of the meal.

The civic service club, which for nearly a century has focused on benefitting youth of the area, originated the fundraiser event after learning about the widely known Statesville catering firm that prepares authentic smoked-on-site gourmet barbecued chicken.

“We in Newton Kiwanis are extremely proud of our club’s history of supporting the youth of Newton-Conover and nearby Catawba County communities. We work through the schools to offer positive programs for both elementary and high school students aimed at guiding them into life-long good citizenship,” Sigmon, the club youth service committee chairman, said. Besides the Key clubs at Newton-Conover and Bandys high schools, the local Kiwanians sponsor the Terrific Kids program in eight local elementary schools.

He continued, “This event is held so that the proceeds can be used to support our student scholarship funds at the two high schools,” adding, “and we are very proud of the teenagers in our Key clubs.”

He said the 50-member group at Bandys High have two community service projects under way: helping with a Habitat for Humanity home-building program and a backpack food program for young school children. He said the Newton-Conover High Key Club students are busy with their current service project: collecting personal items to be sent to Eastern North Carolina to help flood victims of the recent Hurricane Matthew.

Brittain calls the meal a giant cook-out and said it will feature the unique, smoky flavor cooked into the birds by the Port-A-Pit company. He said chefs will prepare the chicken on site at the depot, bringing their rolling equipment.

The cost will be $10 per plate, which includes a half chicken, baked beans, barbecue slaw and a roll. Each meal will also include a choice of beverage or dessert.

He said delivery will be provided in the Newton-Conover community for orders of five or more plates, “and we’ll deliver farther with orders of 10 or more plates.”

Brittain said of the Statesville catering company, “They’ve been serving chicken throughout Western North Carolina since 1980 and are known throughout the Carolinas for their ‘golden glow’ chickens.”