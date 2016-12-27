Newton family loses home, dog during Christmas Day fire

NEWTON – A two-alarm fire on Christmas Day displaced a Newton family and caused a large gray Great Pyrenees dog to lose its life.

The Newton Fire Department was dispatched at 1:56 p.m. to the fire at 408 West 7th Street, in Newton. When crews arrived three minutes later, black smoke was billowing out of the roof and flames were shooting out of the right side of the house.

Crews immediately called for a second engine because the house was so engulfed in flames and smoke. Billowing, heavy black smoke could be seen for miles.

Newton Fire Chief Kevin Yoder noted that the fire moved very quickly. He said numerous calls had been made to the Catawba County 911 center.

Four firefighters rescued the dog from the home. They administered oxygen to the animal, but were unsuccessful in saving it. Yoder said the smoke had moved so quickly in the home that it circulated down to the floor in the back of the house where the dog had been located.

Yoder said the owner of the home is Bertha Fisher. The occupants of the home were Chelsea Bruce and her children.

The fire started in a bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation.

Yoder said this was “a large fire.”

He said the pre-fire value of the home was $93,000, with an estimated $60,000 loss to the structure. He said the contents were totally destroyed.

In all, 17 firefighters and five trucks with Newton Fire Department were dispatched.

Conover Fire Department and Bandys Fire Departments responded as stand-by units to back up Newton Fire Department at the north and main stations. Mutual aid agreements between cities allow for other departments to help cover for a town when their resources are busy at a fire.

Assisting agencies responding to the fire were Newton Police Department, Catawba County EMS and Newton-Conover Rescue Squad.