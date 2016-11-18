Newton Council approves disc golf, soccer field at Jacobs Fork Park

o-n-e contributor

Citizens within the city of Newton can expect to see two new athletic amenities added to the area in the near future – a disk golf course and a soccer field.

Sean Hovis, Assistant City Manager, accompanied by Sandra Waters, Director of Newton Parks and Recreation, gave a presentation on current projects happening at Jacobs Fork Park.

A project which has been in the works for almost two years, involving the construction of a disc golf course at Jacobs Fork Park, was brought up to council once again during the meeting. The project was brought to the attention of council members by Newton Parks and Recreation Director Sandra Waters, to seek approval for completion. Council approved the request and also passed a motion to use the interest from the Sue Jones account – which contains money that was left to the city in the woman’s will to fund recreational projects – in an effort to fund the completion of the disc golf project.

Also presented to council was a plan for placement of a soccer field at Jacobs Fork Park. The current field being used is much smaller than a standard sized field. A standard sized field would allow for football and lacrosse games. It would also allow several little league soccer games to be held simultaneously. Council weighed the benefits of a soccer field over a baseball field. Waters reported soccer was a stronger sport in registration than baseball or softball. The Parks and Recreation staff is currently raising funds and considering bids for this project.

Jennifer Stiver, with the Business Advisory Council(BAC), also introduced discussion for a strategic plan on commercial growth along Highway 16. The BAC is currently weighing the costs and return on investments for developing that area, including options to purchase property along the bypass to be annexed by the city, giving Newton control over future development.

Newton City Manager Todd Clark started the city manager's report by promoting upcoming city events. Small Business Saturday will be on Saturday, Nov. 26, and Light Up The Town will be on Sunday, Nov. 27. Clark encouraged attendance for both events. Clark also spoke about the Dec. 6 Senior Citizen Christmas Luncheon sponsored by the Newton Police Department and the Dec. 7 ribbon cutting for the CVCC Furniture Academy.

Mayor Anne P. Stedman gave the committee report. Stedman reported the Foothills Folk Art Festival was a success for the city and plans are already underway for the 2017 event. Stedman also reported the success of this year's Spooktacular event, citing Chief Brown's involvement in the dunking booth as a big draw for the crowds. Downtown Newton Development Association has arranged a meeting for local businesses to discuss Small Business Saturday and Light Up The Town plans. This meeting will take place on Nov. 17 at Marie and Twannette's Bakery and Cafe in downtown. Stedman also encouraged attendance and support for Small Business Saturday and Light Up The Town on Nov. 27.

The next Newton City Council meeting will be held Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in city hall. For more information on this meeting, as well as previous meetings, visit www.newtonnc.gov.