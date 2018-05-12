Newton-Conover's Brann Reid repeats as Class 2A individual tennis champion

CARY -- Newton-Conover sophomore Brann Reid defeated Lexington's Seth Worley 6-2, 6-2 to win his second consecutive NCHSAA Class 2A individual tennis state championship in Cary, North Carolina on Saturday.

Reid won his first state title as a freshman in 2017.

The Red Devils sophomore defeated Lexington's Andy Casados 6-0, 6-2 in Friday's opening round before beating South Columbus' Griffin Hanna 6-1, 6-0.

Maiden's Luke Laney defeated Forest Hill's Tyler Mills 6-4, 6-0 in the opening round of the playoffs. Laney was knocked out the quarterfinal round with as NCSSM's Josh Abrams won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6-3).

Salisbury's Jandor Rodas-Palacios defeated Maiden's Patrick Lictenwalner 6-3, 6-0.

First Round

Lucieyn Stein (First Flight) def. Brett Clayton (South Granville) 6-0, 6-2

Jandor Rodas-Palacios (Salisbury) def. Patrick Lichtenwalner (Maiden) 6-3, 6-0

Josh Abrams (NCSSM) def. Carson Schmitt (Richlands) 6-0, 6-2

Luke Laney (Maiden) def. Tyler Mills (Forest Hills) 6-4, 6-0

Brann Reid (Newton-Conover) def. Andy Casados (Lexington) 6-0, 6-2

Griffin Hanna (South Columbus) def. Cameron Johnson (Nash Central) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Seth Worley (Lexington) def. Chase Hines (East Lincoln) 6-2, 6-2

Cal Baruch (Carrboro) def. Cooper Brewen (Clinton) 7-5, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Lucieyn Stein (First Flight) def. Jandor Rodas-Palacios (Salisbury) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

Josh Abrams (NCSSM) def. Luke Laney (Maiden) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

Brann Reid (Newton-Conover) def. Griffin Hanna (South Columbus) 6-1, 6-0

Seth Worley (Lexington) def. Cal Baruch (Carrboro) 6-2, 6-0

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Semifinals

Lucieyn Stein (First Flight) vs. Josh Abrams (NCSSM)

Brann Reid (Newton-Conover) vs. Seth Worley (Lexington)