Newton-Conover tops Carborro to win fourth state title in five years

Trading blow for blow with Carborro in Saturday’s 2A dual team state final, the Newton-Conover wrestling team kept its composure and didn’t yield.

The Red Devils (43-1) won the final two matches of the championship held at Northwood High School, defeating the Jaguars 32-28 to clinch their fourth dual state title in the past five years.

“I could not be more proud of these kid’s toughness and resilience,” said Newton-Conover head wrestling coach Eddy Clark. “Obviously, Thursday (in the 2A West final) and now tonight (in the state final) they just never gave up and never quit fighting. They trust their training, trust each other and believe that good things are going to happen if they follow the process. Luckily tonight, good things did happen.”

Saturday’s final started at 160 pounds with last year’s 2A dual team state championship Most Outstanding Wrestler in Newton-Conover’s Ben Benson facing Carrboro’s Matteo Fulgheri.

Benson would earn a one-point decision win in his match, and teammate Andy Henze added another one-point decision victory at 170 pounds to give the Red Devils an early 6-0 lead.

The Jaguars (10-3) roared back in the match, earning a 6-4 sudden victory win at 182 pounds by Curtis Shelby and a pin by Mark Chaid at 195 pounds to gain the lead for the first time in the match, 9-6.

The two teams traded victories in the next two weight classes with Newton-Conover’s Damien Lowmen-Epps earning a 8-2 decision victory at 220 pounds and Carborro’s Emanuel Oqauye gaining a pinfall at 285 pounds.

Down 15-9 at that point, the Red Devils would reel off three-straight victories, including pins by Mitch Glover at 106 pounds and Jayden Kimsey at 120 pounds and a 10-1 major decision victory by Spenser Harris at 113 pounds to surge ahead 25-15 in the match.

However, the Jaguars would answer yet again, winning three matches in a row of their own, including Otto Wolin’s 8-2 decision at 126 pounds, Quincy Monday’s pin at 132 pounds and Taylor Day’s major decision at 138 pounds, to regain the lead overall in the match

Trailing 28-25 with two matches remaining, the Red Devils’ hopes of repeating as state champions came down to 145-pound senior William Gaither and 152-pound freshman Joshua Nichols.

Gaither’s 9-0 major decision win against Akin Dunston pushed Newton-Conover ahead by one point, 29-28, entering the final match of the night.

Despite this being his first state final, Nichols wasted little time against his opponent, David Veltri, earning a quick takedown within 10 seconds of the start of their match.

“I’ve always wanted to be in that situation,” Nichols said of competing in the final match of the night. “I like the crowd. I just like everything about it.

“Once it started getting close (to the final match), I realized it was my time to shine,” he added. “It was my time to do it.”

Clark’s conversation with Nichols during an early Saturday stop at a Greensboro mall ensured the head coach that his wrestler would succeed in his match.

“We were coming out of the food court, and I told Josh I’m about to puke because I’m so nervous,” Clark said. “I said to him ‘are you?’ and Josh said ‘coach, I don’t get nervous.’ I didn’t believe him until right now. Now I believe he doesn’t get nervous.”

Nichols led Veltri 4-1 after the first period and 6-1 through the second, needing to hold on in the final two minutes of the third period to help seal his team’s title victory.

Veltri would temporarily gain control of Nichols in the final period, but he wasn’t able to capitalize, and Nichols held on to earn a 7-4 victory via decision to clinch his team’s state championship win.

After shaking hands post-match, Nichols ran and jumped into the arms of Clark in celebration.

“I really don’t know what to say,” said Nichols, who was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the final. “I’m so proud of my dad for coaching me since I was 5 years old. My whole life I’ve been in this. Now, I’m part of something big.”

Clark is proud of Nichols for coming through in a tight spot.

“He’s as cool as a cucumber,” Clark said of NIchols. “He trusts himself. He trusts his teammates. He trust his coaches. He goes out and does what he does, which luckily for us is really, really good.”

Saturday’s state title win for Newton-Conover continues a string of championship wins for the school.

The Red Devils have won at least one state title each academic year since 2007-08.

After winning his second back-to-back state championship as head coach, Clark is still in awe of the achievement by his group this season.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” Clark said. “We just keep putting one foot in front of the other. Hopefully, we’ve got more good days than bad. We are going to go into these big time matches, and we’re going to take what comes. If we win, we in. If we don’t, we don’t. We know that we have our best look, and we are doing what we are supposed to do. Hopefully, more times than not, that’s going to equal what happened tonight.”