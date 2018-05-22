Newton-Conover Schools announces two new Assistant Principal appointments

Newton- Following the May 21st Meeting of the Board of Education, N-CCS is excited to announce two new Assistant Principal appointments for the 2018-19 school year: Dr. Amanda Bridges and Mr. Jamie Frye.

Dr. Amanda Bridges was named as the new Assistant Principal at Conover School. Prior to her new appointment, Dr. Bridges has served for the past two years as the Assistant Director of Exceptional Children’s Services for the district. In her time as the Assistant Director, Bridges has led the implementation of the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) across the district and will continue to coordinate National Board Certification for the district. Prior to her current role, she served as an Exceptional Children’s Curriculum Coordinator, an EC Program Specialist, and a Classroom Teacher.

Dr. Bridges holds a Bachelor of Science, Special Education – Learning Disabilities from Appalachian State University; a Master of Arts: Special Education – Cross Categorical from ASU; an Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership and Administration from Wingate University; and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.

Human Resource Director Dr. Sylvia White shared, “Dr. Bridges brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in leading adults. We are very excited about her work ahead at Conover School and throughout the district.”

Mr. Jamie Frye, current Public Information Officer and Instructional Technology Facilitator for the district, was named Assistant Principal for Newton-Conover Middle School. Mr. Frye has served the district in a variety of roles including leading professional development around the North Carolina Digital Learning Competencies (DLCs), supporting the district through a conversion to the Canvas learning management system, and serving as the public information officer for the district. During his tenure in this role, Newton-Conover City Schools was awarded 12 NSPRA Awards for excellence in public relations and communication. Mr. Frye has also served as a consultant for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on several digital learning initiatives.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts, English and Education from Lenoir-Rhyne University; a Master of Arts, Curriculum and Instruction from Michigan State University; a Post-Masters Certificate, Educational Leadership from UNC Greensboro; and is currently working on a Ph.D in Educational Leadership, Policy and Law from The University of Kentucky.

Dr. Heather Mullins, Chief Academic Officer, stated, “Mr. Frye is an outstanding leader who will have an immediate impact in his new role. He has an amazing skill set and a deep desire to learn about all facets of the educational organization.”