Newton-Conover Schools announces new administrative transfers

Following the May 21st Meeting of the Board of Education, N-CCS is excited to announce its new administrative transfers.

Mr. John Robinson will be transferring to the Central Office to serve as a Director. Mr. Robinson has served as the Principal of Discovery High School for the past eight years. Under Robinson’s leadership, Discovery has earned numerous state and national accolades, most recently being named as the #2 most rigorous high school in North Carolina, according to The Washington Post. Prior to his tenure at Discovery High, Robinson served as a Principal, Assistant Principal and Classroom Teacher.

Mrs. Angie Sigmon will be assuming the role of Instructional Technology Facilitator for the N-CCS school district. Prior to her new appointment, she served the past three years as the Instructional Coach at Shuford Elementary School. During her tenure at Shuford, the school grew to become the school with the highest growth of any elementary school in the Northwest Region of the state of NC. Prior to the IC role, Sigmon served as a Classroom Teacher at Shuford Elementary School.

Mr. Shane Whitener will be transferring to the Principalship at Discovery High School. Prior to his new appointment, Mr. Whitener has served as the Principal of North Newton Elementary School for the past five years. During his tenure at North Newton, the school has successfully implemented its Dual-Language and Global Immersion Program across Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd Grades. Prior to this role, Whitener has served as a Principal, Math Curriculum Specialist, Assistant Principal and Classroom Teacher.

Mrs. Amber Humphrey will be transferring to the role of Assistant Principal of Instruction at North Newton Elementary School. Prior to her new position, Humphrey has served for the past three years as the Principal at South Newton Elementary School, and an Instructional Coach at Shuford Elementary for eight years prior to that. During her time at South Newton, Humphrey led the school to meet growth each year, exceeding growth in its most recent academic year, as well as to becoming a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. Prior to her role as Principal and Instructional Coach in the district, Humphrey has served as a Classroom Teacher in Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Mrs. Ashley Pack will be transferring to the role of Assistant Principal of Instruction at Shuford Elementary School. Prior to her new appointment, Pack has served as the Assistant Principal and PBIS Coordinator at Newton-Conover Middle School. During her tenure at N-CMS, the school was named a National School to Watch by the National Center to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. Prior to administration, Pack served as a PE Teacher at Shelby Middle School in Cleveland County Schools.

Mr. Josh Weese will be transferring into the Assistant Principalship at Newton-Conover High School. Prior to his new role, Weese has served as the Assistant Principal at Conover School for the past three years. During his tenure at Conover School, the school’s PBIS team has achieved Model Status along with an extreme decrease in discipline referrals and a modernized progress monitoring system, along with planning for the upcoming construction project. Prior to the Assistant Principalship, Weese served as an EC Program Specialist and a Classroom Teacher.

All administrators will assume duties on July 1st.