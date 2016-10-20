Newton-Conover native inducted into Raleigh Hall of Fame

Newton-Conover native Dr. Bill Brittain was a recent inductee into the Raleigh Hall of Fame.

Brittain, who started the Lutheran Family Services of the Carolinas, began helping others at a young age when he assisted his mother with the opening of the first nursing home in Catawba County.

After receiving a degree from Wofford College in Education and Psychology, he taught high school and later served as assistant Superintendent of the Lutheran Children’s School in Virginia. He later earned his master’s degree from the School of Social Work at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 1968, he relocated to Raleigh to become the resident director for the Methodist Home for Children.

In 1976, Dr. Brittain started what would later become the Lutheran Family Service of the Carolinas. He oversaw the growth of the organization from a small, local agency to a regional one.

When he retired in 2001, the Lutheran Family Services was the largest nonprofit dedicated to youth and family services in the state.

Dr. Brittain passed away in 2013 at the age of 77 after spending half of his life helping those in need.