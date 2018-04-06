Newton-Conover, Hickory rescues denied contract renewals by County
Friday, April 6, 2018
NEWTON, NC
Starting on July 1, the cities of Newton and Conover will be without a rescue squad for the first time since before the John F. Kennedy administration.
Earlier this week, Catawba County sent letters to both the Newton-Conover and Hickory rescue squads informing them that their services will no longer be required once their contracts expire on June 30.
