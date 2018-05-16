Newton-Conover head football job still open
By:
From staff reports
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
NEWTON, NC
Newton-Conover High School will be looking for its next head football coach after all.
In a text to the O-N-E, Newton-Conover Athletic Director John Echerd, said that the position is open. He added the school hopes to take a name to Monday's school board meeting.
The school was interviewing possible candidates on Wednesday.
Matt Beam resigned May 2 after leading the program at N-CHS for the past four seasons. The school then named Darren Ponder as the interim head coach for the 2018 season.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
