Newton-Conover’s soccer season ends on last-minute goal

Heart and effort.

Those are the two words Newton-Conover girls soccer coach Angelo Palozzi used to describe the play of his team this spring.

The Lady Red Devils’ season came to an end on Wednesday at the hands of visiting Forbush in a 3-1 setback in the third round of the 2A playoffs at Gurley Stadium.

