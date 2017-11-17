Newton’s Light Up the Town celebration is Nov. 26

NEWTON, NC—With Christmas right around the corner, Newton is getting ready for the annual Light Up the Town celebration.

Light Up the Town begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, on the 1924 Courthouse Square in Downtown Newton.

The celebration officially kicks off the Christmas season in Newton with the lighting of thousands of lights in the downtown area, followed by a wide variety of activities for everyone.

Santa and his elves will pose for free photos with children in the 1924 Courthouse. Several community groups will fill the air with seasonal music, while other groups will offer concessions ranging from pizza and hot dogs to baked goods.

For more inform