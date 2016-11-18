New Moon - Newton restaurant gets new owner

Within five years, a local entrepreneur went from bussing tables to owning a multi-million dollar restaurant.

Dylan Burns, 22, recently purchased Blue Moon Tavern, located at 100 N. Main Street, on the Square in downtown Newton.

He’s been receiving accolades, high-fives, handshakes and a lot of congratulations since the end of October when he signed the ownership papers.

The son of Tammy and the late Michael Burns, of Conover, Dylan started busing tables at The Sidewalk Café, a home-cooked food restaurant which was located in the Villa Park Shopping Center in Conover.

He was 17 years old.

His father was a truck driver and his mother owned her own commercial cleaning business. She was gone most nights, so he grew up with his grandparents.

He learned to love music from the 1950s, 60s and 70s. He loves Elvis and Elton John. He calls them “old school music.”

He attended Christian Family Academy, in Hickory, where he dipped a spoon in the culinary arts. He continued that line of interest in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at Newton-Conover High School.

That training whet his appetite to go into the restaurant industry.

So when he went to work busing tables, “I fell in love with the job,” he said. “It was quick money. I liked the customers and knew this was a career I wanted to develop.”

Fred and Lamia Causby were part owners of the Conover restaurant and then moved to the Blue Moon Tavern. Dylan followed them.

His first day on the job was Jan. 7, 2013. On his 21st birthday, he started mixing drinks. He’s the only remaining employee – and now signs the checks.

He also has a knack for turning a penny into green.

When he turned 18 years old, he started trading penny stock.

“I purchased $500 worth of stock and sold it two hours later, netting a $6,000 profit,” he smiled.

He continues to be a day-trader and considers himself a high roller.

“I enjoy the risk versus benefit reward,” he said.

He receives alerts on his phone.

With his passion for restaurant work and for making a buck, where is Dylan going to take the Blue Moon Tavern?

“I’m focusing upon growing the business with new customers and expanding our customer service training,” he said.

General Manager Shaun Leonard brings 22 years of restaurant management to the table. Assistant Manager Brandon Duncan, 22, is working with the staff.

Duncan has trained employees at several area restaurants.

“I want to keep the restaurant the way it is,” Dylan said. “This is a family environment where you can get a really good meal at a good price and receive good service.”

He has no plans to change the menu.

And as the business grows, he wants to reinvest in Newton.

“I would love to see this town come back to the way it was. I want to see jobs and see more young people staying here and moving back to town,” he said. “This community is being good to me. I want to return that support.”

What does Dylan say for upcoming high school seniors and his contemporaries?

“Set your goals high. Don’t give up on yourself. If you believe in yourself, others will too,” he said.

For information or take-out orders, call 828-465-6900.