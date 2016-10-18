NCHSAA delays playoffs due to Hurricane Matthew flooding

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is delaying some playoff events due to lingering flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

The football and women's tennis team playoffs will now start a week later. Football will run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 17. Women's tennis will run from Oct. 25 through Nov. 12.

The playoff schedule for volleyball and men's soccer has been compressed to keep the original championship dates, though the NCHSAA has lifted weekly limitations on the number of volleyball matches teams can play in areas affected by the storm.

Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement that the NCHSAA "must do everything in our power to do what's best for our student-athletes in the state."