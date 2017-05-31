N-CCS names Teacher of the Year

Special to the o-n-e

Caroline McCrary, Science Teacher at Newton-Conover High School, was named the 2017 N-CCS Teacher of the Year at this year’s Staff of the Year Banquet.

Since December of 2012, Caroline has taught Biology, Honors Biology, Biology II Honors, and AP Biology at Newton-Conover High School. A graduate of the Teacher Education program at Appalachian State University, Caroline received both a Bachelors degree in Biology - Secondary Education and a Bachelors degree in Biology - Ecology and Evolutionary Sciences from ASU. Most recently, Caroline also graduated in May of 2017 with a Masters degree in the Biological Sciences from Clemson University.

Caroline has been instrumental in serving the state as an instructional leader during her time in the classroom at N-CHS. During the 2014-2015 school year, Caroline was a part of the Governor’s Teacher Network, a program developed by NCDPI and the Governor’s office. She was able to develop lesson plans for biology that have been shared with teachers across the entire state of North Carolina.

On the district level, Caroline currently serves as a Teacher Leader on both the Technology Team and Curriculum Council for the N-CCS district. Caroline has also been instrumental in examining what “good teaching” means through the Instructional Core rollout in Newton-Conover Schools, where she has assisted in developing and presenting professional development on the Instructional Core Framework to teachers in our district. Caroline has also led research expeditions with groups of students to Peru, and currently has the next date set for a summer research expedition to South Africa with students from both Newton-Conover and Discovery High Schools.

In her spare time, Caroline also greatly enjoys music, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her family. To put Caroline’s drive and passion for teaching into one sentence is best shared through her own words: “I hope to make learning science fun for your students.”

Caroline resides in Mocksville with her husband, Justin, who serves as the Band Teacher at South Davie Middle School in Mocksville, NC.