N-CCS celebrates graduating classes of 2017

BY BRANDY TEMPLETON

O-N-E Reporter

Both classes from Newton-Conover High School and Discovery High School will be graduating soon.

The schools are both under the administration of Newton-Conover City Schools and have students going on to challenging academic paths in the future.

On June 9, 205 students will graduate from Newton-Conover High School at 7 p.m. at Newton-Conover’s Gurley Stadium.

Tammy Hayman, guidance counselor said that the “forward-thinking” group totaled $5,077,802 in scholarships.

Among colleges chosen are Western Carolina, Appalachian State University, UNC Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, the University of South Carolina, and Florida State.

Some students have chosen to get their two year associate degrees first while working in area manufacturing.

Hayman said that 15 graduates are committed to serving the military.

She has confidence that even though going in different directions, the students will be successful.

“This is a very intelligent, close-knit, fun-loving group of students,” she said.

Hayman’s son is a graduate, so she is especially connected to the class.

“I’ve got to know their personalities and watch them grow up,” Hayman said.

“I’m really going to miss them.”

Elizabeth Arditti, guidance counselor at Discovery High School, was pleased to talk about Discovery’s graduating class of 2017.

This year, Discovery High School has 51 graduates, compared to last year’s 23.

“This is our biggest graduating class to date,” Arditti said.

She said that between the 51 graduates, a total of $7,062,808 has been awarded in scholarship money.

One student, Carmen Duran, received $2 million of the scholarship money.

Another Discovery first, Duran is the first student accepted into an Ivy League school, the University of Pennsylvania.

She was also accepted to Georgetown University and Duke University, but turned them down along with two full ride offers to both N.C. State University and Emory University.

“She’s a well-versed young lady,” Arditti said. “It’s been fun to walk along with her.”

Two other students will be attending Full Sail University in Florida, six will attend UNC Chapel Hill, and others will attend Western Carolina University, UNC Charlotte, Appalachian State University, Warren Wilson College, and several other schools.

Arditti said that two students are going into the Navy and Marines.

“These graduates are multi-talented in many ways,” she said. “They’re just an enjoyable group of young people and very impressive.”

Discovery High School’s graduation is on June 8, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s P.E. Monroe Auditorium.