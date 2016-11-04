Mother, son arrested in death of handicap woman

from o-n-e reports

Three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occured Tuesday evening in north eastern Hickory.

Tina Louise Swink, 49, of Taylorsville, and Micky Lee Swink, 33, of Hickory, were arrested and charged with murder related to the death of 66-year-old Patricia Diane Swink of Hickory. Richard Deal, 39, of Hildebran, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, according to a press release.

Both Micky and Tina Swink are related to the victim. Tina is neice of Patricia and Micky is the son of Tina.

Micky Swink also is facing charges for larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle related to the same incident.

Tuesday night, around 6:14 p.m. Hickory Police were called to a residence on 9th Avenue NE in reference to a death case, according to a press release from Hickory Police Spokesperson Crystal Dieter.

Upon arrival to the residence, officers found Patricia Diane Swink, 66, dead inside the home. Swink’s friends found her body when they went to her house Tuesday afternoon to check on her after they weren’t able to get in touch with her.

Investigators from Hickory Police Department made the arrests after hours of investigation and numerous interviews from their response to a call

regarding a death case at Patricia Swink’s home on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The victim’s vehicle also was stolen from her residence but was later recovered.

All three suspects appeared before District Court Judge Amy S. Walker on Thursday and were given Nov. 22, 2016, as a probable

cause hearing date. Vicky Jayne was appointed as provisional counsel for Tina Swink and Micky Swink, while Robert Thomson will represent Deal. District Attorney David Learner represented the State in the matter.

Investigation of the case continues by Hickory Police Department.