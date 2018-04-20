A 'Monster' victory for Bandys grad

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Searching for his first Wrestlemania win in his first championship match at the event, Bandys High School grad Braun Strowman found help in an unlikely form.

In front of a record-breaking crowd of 78,133 fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 8, the 6-foot-8, 385-pound “Monster Among Men” captured the RAW Tag Team Championships — all with the help of a 10-year-old named Nicholas.

The Sherrills Ford resident had earned the opportunity at the tag team championships at Wrestlemania 34 just a few weeks prior to winning a tag team battle royal by himself on “WWE Monday Night Raw.”

In search of a partner for the event, Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, explained his decision to choose the young man as his tag team partner in an interview on WWE.com.

“Honestly, I didn’t have a plan coming into Wrestlemania,” Strowman said. “I did a lot of thinking and soul-searching in my time back out in the woods while I’m relaxing by myself. Something about the energy in the air here in New Orleans, something in my heart told me this is what I needed to do. So I went out into the crowd and I found this young man, and he helped me pull out a victory for both of us tonight here at Wrestlemania.”

Many had speculated who Scherr’s tag team — from current WWE superstars Kane and The Big Show to former WWE Superstar Rey Mystery to even music artist Kid Rock, who was a part of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class as a member of the celebrity wing.

However, when the moment of truth arrived, Strowman stood face to face with the defending RAW Tag Team Champions “The Bar” (Sheamus and Cesaro) and revealed his choice in the middle of the ring in the second-to-last match of the night.

“I know every one of you want to know who my partner is, especially you two,” Strowman said to the sold-out crowd and The Bar. “And that’s why I waited until I got to New Orleans on ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ to tell you who it is. It’s not one person in the back of the locker room.

“It’s one of you or it’s one of you or it’s one of you,” Strowman said pointing at the record-breaking crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. “Who wants to be my Wrestlemania tag partner?”

Walking out into the crowd and looking at his possible options, Strowman made his choice — selected 10-year-old Nicholas Cone, son of WWE referee John Cone.

Returning with the young man and introducing him in the ring to a roaring chant of “Nicholas! Nicholas! Nicholas!,” Strowman’s championship opportunity was now set in stone in one of the unique Wrestlemania moments in history.

In a match that lasted exactly four minutes and Strowman doing all the heavy lifting, the unlikely duo captured the tag team championships behind Strowman’s patented signature move power slam.

The win made Nicholas the youngest champion in WWE history on top of giving Strowman his first championship reign in WWE.

This was the third-straight year that Scherr’s parent’s — Sara and Rick Scherr — were in attendance for Wrestlemania 34, watching their son reach an important milestone in his ever growing career.

“To have my mom and dad and one of my best friends ringside to see me take my first Wrestlemania moment to date is the greatest things I’ve been able to do in my life,” Scherr said on social media. “Thank you to all my fans that made this so special and thank you, Nicolas, for memories, I will cherish for the rest of my life.”