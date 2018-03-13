Mobile home fire ruled intentional

HICKORY – At 1:10 Monday afternoon, Hickory firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire located at 521 18th Street Place SW. Firefighters responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue truck, and one command unit.

Due to reports the fire was intentionally set, firefighters were advised to use caution while responding to the scene. Catawba County EMS and Hickory Police also responded to the incident. Upon arrival at 13:13, firefighters reported the mobile home fully involved with fire. Firefighters worked to ensure there were no occupants inside the burning building and then worked to extinguish the fire. The fire was reported controlled at 13:29.

No injuries were reported. Fire damages were considered heavy. The Red Cross responded to the incident and will be assisting the occupants.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. A suspect is in custody and charges are pending.