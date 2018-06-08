Meredith Lutz named new Tigers volleyball coach

Meredith Lutz turned flushed red when she saw her photo hanging in the hallway before entering the Jerry Copas gymnasium.

The picture was the 2005 North Carolina High School Association Class AAA volleyball champions -- the Fred T. Foard High School Tigers. Lutz was a freshman when the Tigers won it all.

Lutz has returned to her alma mater and will look to lead the Tigers volleyball program after being announced as its next head coach on Wednesday at the school.

"Being at Foard is like coming home. It's really comfortable for me," she said. "I feel comfortable here. I'm just really excited for this opportunity and grateful certainly."

