Man shot to death in Charlotte home invasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened just before someone forced his way into the victim's home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement that there were called shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was 48-year-old Ralph Anthony Johnson.

Police said shots were fired into the home and then the suspect forced his way into the home. Another person in the home was not hurt.

No arrests have been made.