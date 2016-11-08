Man receives active prison sentence for failure to report a new address as a sex offender and admission of habitual felon status

Failure to report a new address as a sex offender and admission of habitual felon status led to an active prison sentence for a Morganton man during Burke County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2016.

McGarrett Eugene McManus, 33, was given a prison term of five to seven years in custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections by the Honorable Daniel A. Kuehnert, Superior Court Judge from Burke County, after entering his guilty plea.

McManus’ sentence was enhanced by his habitual felon status, which includes prior felony convictions for larceny of a motor vehicle in Catawba County (2001), breaking or entering a motor vehicle in Catawba County (2003) and indecent liberties with a child in Lincoln County (2015).

Following his 2015 conviction for indecent liberties with a child in Lincoln County, the defendant was required to register as a sex offender. During a regular check, an officer went by McManus’ residence and found it to be empty. When the officer contacted the property owner, he was told that McManus had not been living there for about a week.

Further investigation revealed that McManus went to California, and he was arrested there a week later.

Isaac Propst investigated the case for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Frank Webster and Michelle Lippert handled prosecution for the District Attorney’s Office.