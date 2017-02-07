Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder, receives minimum of 17.5 years

A Hickory man has been sentenced to between 17.5 and 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2013 murder.

Marvin Hill, 40, was accused of beating his wife to death in 2013. Hill pleaded guilty yesterday to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in Catawba County Superior Court to 210 to 264 months in prison.

Hill previously entered into a guilty plea to second-degree murder on Oct. 5, 2015, however, sentencing was delayed until the victim’s family could be present at the hearing, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s office.

“During that interval, Hill filed a motion to have the plea withdrawn, citing his confusion about the agreement that he signed under oath as well as an alleged ineffective assistance of counsel regarding the possible punishment that could have been imposed by the Court. The defendant’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea was granted on Dec. 15, 2015,” according to the release.

Now, more than a year later, Hill has pled guilty to the second-degree murder charge in relation to his wife’s death.

In November 2013, officers with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Miami Street in Hickory in relation to a cardiac arrest call. Upon arrival, police found Hill’s wife, Louver Hill, dead.

Louver, 36, had been seemingly beaten – and Hill’s right hand was severely swollen. Hill reported to police that him and his wife had gotten into a fight because he thought she was cheating on him.

“Hill initially admitted to pushing his wife, causing her to fall. He later told officers that he had returned from the store and engaged in a verbal argument with Louver that escalated into a physical altercation. He then claimed that she slipped, fell and hit her head, which knocked her unconscious,” according to the press release.

Reports from Emergency Medical personnel that were called to the scene after Louver was found dead, stated that the woman had cuts on her arms, bruising to her torso, and dried blood around her mouth and nose. Louver’s cause of death was identified as blunt force trauma to the head, according to reports.

Louver was severely beaten in another area of the home and then dragged into the bedroom where she was found, according to reports. It also appeared that someone had attempted to clean up the crime scene.

“There is nothing that anyone can do to return Louver Hill back to life,” said Assistant District Attorney Lance Sigmon, in the press release. “There is no one that can remove the sorrow and sadness of her family caused by her death. Louver paid the ultimate cost because of the actions of this defendant, and this Court will never be able to right that wrong. No amount of confinement will bring Louver back to life or heal the pain her family continues to endure.”

Capt. Brian Kelly was lead investigator for the case for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Lance Sigmon handled prosecution for the District Attorney’s Office.