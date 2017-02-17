Man pleads guilty to felony larceny, other charges

Jeremy Ozias Carswell, 41, of Connelly Springs, was sentenced to serve five to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to felony larceny, felony failure to appear and admitting his status as a habitual felon during Burke County Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

The Honorable W. Todd Pomeroy, Superior Court Judge from Lincoln County, imposed the sentence for Carswell, who will serve his time in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Carswell’s sentence was enhanced by habitual felony status attained from prior felony convictions in Burke County for breaking/entering a motor vehicle (November 1996), felony larceny (June 1998) and uttering a forged instrument (May 2004).

In December 2014, a 2004 Honda Rubicon ATV was reported stolen in Burke County. Detectives were able to use a photo taken of Carswell riding the ATV to generate numerous tips leading to him as a suspect. They then interviewed Carswell, who confessed to stealing the ATV.

The cases were investigated by Det. Jared Ball of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Chris Back from the District Attorney’s Office.