Man indicted on 253 counts of terrorism, false bomb threats

from o-n-e reports

Cody Startt, who was arrested and charged in relation to more than 400 false bomb threats made across Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties from May 21 until early July, was indicted yesterday in Burke County on 253 false bomb report charges and 253 counts of terrorism.

On July 6, Startt was arrested in Matoaka, Va. by the Hickory Police Department, FBI and West Virginia State Police after making the hundreds of false threats.

Startt, 27, has a history of making bomb threats in Catawba County. In May of 2015, Startt, who was living in Hickory at the time, was charged with three felony counts of a false bomb report in a public building, according to a previous story in the O-N-E. He was one of two individuals arrested for the string of false calls.

During one of Startt’s first court appearances, he admitted to violating terms of his probation by “absconding from supervision, being in arrears of court indebtedness and failing to complete court-directed community service,” according to a release from the district attorney’s office. Startt’s prison sentence was activated by Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes during his appearance for four to fourteen months, and also revoked the defendant’s probation.

Startt is currently being held in the Catawba County Detention Center.

The O-N-E will continue to update this story as more information is made available.