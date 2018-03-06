Man Charged with Making False Bomb Threat to Business

A Lincolnton man has been charged with calling in a false bomb threat to the Timken Company on February 27, 2018.

The company, located at 1000 Timken Place, Iron Station, NC, received two phone calls shortly after 10:00 a.m. reporting that a backpack had been placed in one of the restrooms and was going to explode in ten minutes. The voice was that of a male who gave a fictitious name.

Employees were evacuated while officers searched the facility but no explosive device was found inside the building. Detective Justin Link determined the call was made through a blocked telephone number issued by Windstream, Inc. A search warrant was secured and sent to the phone provider who was able to give detectives a number that the calls were made from. Detective Link searched the phone number and found the name of the owner. It was also discovered that the owner of the phone had a boyfriend by the name Tyrell Lashan Mack.

It was later discovered that Mack had been working at the Timken Company through a temporary agency and was released the morning of the bomb threat. The girlfriend had knowledge of the bomb threat and agreed to have Mr. Mack contact Detective Link.

On March 5, 2018 the detective spoke with Mr. Mack by telephone. At that time Mr. Mack confessed to making the threat and explained that he was angry about his job being terminated.

On March 6, 2018 Mack came to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and turned himself in. Tyrell Lashan Mack, 31, of West Main Street Extension, Lincolnton, NC is charged with one count of making a false report concerning a destructive device. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed under a $5,000 secured bond. He was processed at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and released after posting bond. Mack will have a first appearance on March 7, 2018 in Lincoln County District Court.