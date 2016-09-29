Man Charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child

Lincolnton, NC – A Lincoln County man has been charged and arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a young child.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Kelsey Harrington received a report on August 23, 2016 reference an indecent liberties incident involving a young female child. Following an investigation into the incident, warrants were issued on September 23, 2016 charging Shaun Michael Simons, 35, of Green Acres Road, Lincolnton, NC with one felony count of Indecent Liberties with a Child. The victim and suspect in the case are related.

Simons was arrested on September 26, 2016 by Albemarle Police. He was taken before a magistrate and released on a $7,500 secured bond.