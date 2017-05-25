Man arrested in relation to Newton bank robbery

On 24 May 2017 the City of Newton Police Department was informed that the Midland Texas Police Department had arrested 50-year-old Melvin Andrew Williamson of 2316 Fitzgerald Ave, Durham, North Carolina, in connection to the robbery of Community National Bank on Tuesday, 23 May 2017 in Midland, Texas. A tip sent to the Midland Crime Stoppers led police to find Williamson. Williamson has been a person of interest for the robbery of the First Citizens Bank in Newton that occurred on April 26th and various other bank robberies across North Carolina. Once found Williamson confessed to the robbery in Midland and also to six bank robberies in North Carolina including the First Citizens Bank in Newton. According to authorities, Williamson was robbing banks to “support his drug habit of cocaine and various other drugs”. Apparently, when he ran out of money Williamson would rob a bank and use the money for drugs until he could get to his next location to rob again. Investigators with the Newton Police Department have secured warrants for Common Law Robbery for Williamson. Williamson must go through the extradition process in Texas before being returned to North Carolina to face additional charges.

Agencies participating and assisting in the investigation were Newton PD, Hickory PD, Mocksville PD, Mebane PD, Durham PD, FBI, SBI, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Texas PD.