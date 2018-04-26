Maiden wins 2018 South Fork 2A boys tennis tournament
2018 South Fork 2A Boys Conference Tennis Tournament
at Maiden High
Singles:
Brann Reid (NC) def Chase Hines (EL) 6-0, 6-0
Luke Laney (M) def Kyle Fitzsimmons (LKN) 6-0, 6-0
3rd Place Match:
Kyle Fitzsimmons (LKN) def Chase Hines 6-3, 6-4
Championship Match:
Brann Reid (NC) def Luke Laney 6-1, 6-1
Singles backdraw:
Patrick Lichtenwalner (M) def Jackson Harwood (LKN) 8-1
Collin Bonner (NL) def Will Owens (EL) 8-1
Backdraw match for 5th qualifier for Regionls:
Patrick Lichtenwalner (M) def Collin Bonner 6-1, 6-1
Singles qualifiers for Regionals May 4 & 5
Brann Reid (NC)
Luke Laney (M)
Kyle Fitzsimmons (LKN)
Chase Hines (EL)
Patrick Lichtenwalner (M)
Doubles:
Jake Dalton/Afton McRee (M) def Drew Palasick/Tre Thorne (LKN) 7-6(7-5), 6-3
Joel Reiter/Nick Colannino (EL) def Grayson Welch/Ben Hinshaw (NC) 6-2, 6-2
Third Place match:
Palasick/Thorne (LKN) def Welch/Hinshaw 6-2, 6-2
Championship match:
Reiter/Colannino (EL) def Dalton/McRee 6-4, 6-4
Doubles backdraw:
Sam Owensby/Grant Wagner (BHS) def Noah Ingle/Hunter Hoyle 8-4
Keaton Norman/Chance Norman (WL) def Connor Davis/Collin Kotek (NL) 8-5
Backdraw doubles qualifier:
Owensby/Wagner (BHS) def Norman/Norman (WL) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles qualifiers for Regionals May 4 & 5
Joel Reiter/Nick Collaninno (EL)
Jake Dalton/Afton McRee (M)
Drew Palasick/Tre Thorne (LKN)
Grayson Welch/Ben Hinshaw (NC)
Sam Owensby/Grant Wagner (BHS)
Team Points:
Maiden 9.5
E Lincoln 8
LKN 7
N-C 6.5
W Lincoln 4
N Lincoln 3.5
Bandys 3
Lincolnton 0.5
All-Conference Honors
Bandys- Graham Warlick
East Lincoln- Joel Reiter, Nick Colannino, Chase Hines
Lake Norman Chater- Drew Palasick, Kyle Fitzsimmons
Maiden- Luke Laney, Patrick Lichtenwalner
Newton-Conover- Brann Reid, Grayson Welch
North Lincoln- Andrew Holden
West Lincoln- Noah Ingle
Player of the Year- Brann Reid (Newton-Conover)
Coach of the Year- Mark Herman (Maiden)
Regular Season Champs- East Lincoln
Conference Tournament Champs- Maiden
