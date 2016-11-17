Maiden student, football duo share a special relationship
By:
Cody Dalton
Thursday, November 17, 2016
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C.
When Ty Williams and Zay Huff met Keon Moses last year, they couldn’t have imagined just how much they would change each other’s lives in just over a year’s time.
The Maiden High School football players have bonded closely with the special needs student and given each other a new perspective on life.
