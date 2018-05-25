Maiden Post 240 Salamanders moving sites

The Kings Mountain at Maiden Post 240 legion game for tonight has had a site switch.

The game will be played 7 p.m. at Bandys High (originally Maiden High), due to field conditions at MHS. Again, the legion game for tonight will be played at Bandys High school.

Post 240 will host Kings Mountain Post 155.

If more weather approaches, the team will make a final playing decision at the earliest possible time.